Charlotte school administrators on leave following WBTV investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The principal and an assistant principal at Turning Point Academy have been suspended following a WBTV investigation.

The personnel move was confirmed by CMS board vice chairwoman Stephanie Sneed in a statement to WBTV on Thursday afternoon.

In her statement, Sneed said the school’s principal, Dr. Kimarcus Lockhart, and assistant principal Dr. Tyrone Freeman were both suspended with pay effective May 26.

The move comes after comments by both Sneed and CMS Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill at a press conference in May after Hill was hired to the permanent superintendent job. Both women said there would be consequences for administrators who mishandled reported sexual assaults.

“I stand by my comments that I expect Dr. Hill to hold staff accountable just as I expect the Board to hold Dr. Hill accountable, especially when it comes to student safety issues,” Sneed said in her statement Thursday.

Lockhart and Freeman are the first administrators to face disciplinary action following a mishandled sexual assault uncovered by WBTV this year.

In addition to the case of Turning Point Academy, WBTV also uncovered the cases of two five-year-old students who reported being sexually assaulted.

Personnel records obtained by WBTV last week show no administrator at the schools of the two five-year-old students faced any disciplinary action.

Sneed’s statement on Thursday did not address the lack of action for the other administrators.

Neither Hill nor a spokesperson responded to multiple emails seeking comment for this story.

