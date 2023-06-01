Bosch adding 400 jobs, investing $130M in Lincoln Co. for power tools business

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A global supplier of technology and services will add hundreds of new jobs and invest tens of millions as it expands its power tools business in Lincoln County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday.

Bosch will invest roughly $130 million to expand its power tools accessory manufacturing site in the city of Lincolnton, a news release stated.

That 325,000-square-foot facility will manufacture power tool accessories for products including saws, drills, and routers.

That expansion will add 400 new jobs in Lincoln County, according to the governor’s office.

“It is great news that Bosch has selected to expand its North American manufacturing operations right here in Lincolnton,” Cooper said in a statement. “Our state’s strong rural communities and talented workforce continue to attract businesses and provide opportunities for growth.”

While salaries for the new positions will vary, the average annual salary is $53,204, exceeding Lincoln County’s average wage of $49,332, the release stated. The project’s payroll impact could fuel more than $21.4 million into the community each year.

“We are thrilled to welcome these 400 new jobs to Lincoln County,” N.C. Sen. W. Ted Alexander said in a statement. “Bosch has been a fantastic corporate citizen for the last 60 years and a great workforce development partner. We stand ready to support them for this next phase of growth.”

