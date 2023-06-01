1 killed in three-vehicle crash in York County

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed after their vehicle was hit by oncoming traffic in York County on Thursday morning, troopers said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the crash happened around 11:55 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 160 and Front Street in Fort Mill.

Troopers said a Ford Focus was turning left from Front Street onto Highway 160 when it was hit in the driver’s side by a Chevrolet Tahoe. After being hit by the Tahoe, the Focus was struck again by a Dodge Charger.

Nobody in the Tahoe or Charger were hurt.

The driver of the Focus died at the scene.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the driver of the Focus.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

