WBTV Welcomes Dedrick Russell as New Executive Producer of Community Content

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is excited to announce the return of Dedrick Russell as Executive Producer of Community Content where he will have an integral role in the WBTV newsroom finding, sharing, and reporting on community-centered stories.

“I am beyond excited to reconnect with neighbors in our surrounding diverse communities to tackle issues they face daily and talk to their leaders to help find solutions. I have been part of the greater Charlotte community for nearly 20 years and am grateful for the opportunity to once again tell impactful community stories, rekindle relationships and get to work to hear and listen from all communities. Now is the time to make a difference,” said Dedrick.

“We are thrilled that Dedrick is returning home to WBTV. We could not think of a better person to forge deeper connections between WBTV and the community and tell the stories that need to be told,” said Michelle Robinson Harper, Vice President and General Manager of WBTV.

Dedrick Russell first joined WBTV in 2003 as a General Assignment Reporter with an emphasis on education and community reporting. He was co-host of WBTV’s lifestyle show QC@3, host of Community Conversations and Co-Chair of WBTV’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee. In January 2022 he transitioned to a corporate role at parent company Gray Television, recruiting journalists for broadcast stations serving 113 markets throughout the country.

Dedrick began his broadcast journalism career at WJWJ in Beaufort, SC and worked as the Maryland Bureau Chief at WJLA in Washington, DC. Dedrick has a BA from Virginia State University and an MS in Communications from Syracuse University School of Newhouse. He is a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. He is married and has a daughter who is majoring in education at the University of South Carolina.

