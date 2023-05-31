PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Warmer weather on the way along with mixture of sun and clouds

By Rachel Coulter
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warmer days are ahead for the rest of this week, although isolated shower and storm chances will stick around through the weekend.

  • End of Week: Mix of sun and clouds, low 80s, stray shower.
  • Weekend: Very warm to start, back to 80 degrees by Sunday.
  • Next Week: Few showers and storms, seasonable.

After a much cooler than average end to May, temperatures will be warming back up for the start of June.

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

We will start off in the low 60s Thursday morning before highs top back out in the low 80s by the afternoon hours. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible.

Friday will be much of the same, just a little warmer!

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will heat up into the mid to upper 80s ahead of our next cold front.

We should see more sunshine on Saturday with only a few showers and storms possible.

Those low-end rain chances will carry over into Sunday with temperatures only topping out around 80 degrees for the second half of the weekend.

A few more showers and storms will be possible to kick off the upcoming work week, with seasonable conditions persisting through the rest of the seven-day forecast.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

