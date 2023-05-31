UNC and USC will face off in Charlotte for ‘Duke’s Mayo Classic’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The University of North Carolina and the University of South Carolina will face off this September in Charlotte for the 2023 Duke’s Mayo Classic.

“ESPN announced today the 2023 Duke’s Mayo Classic featuring the will kick off on September 2nd at 7:30 PM EDT and be broadcasted on ABC. The annual kick off game takes place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and is owned and operated by the Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF). Tickets for the game go on sale to the public on June 6th,” according to a press release.

The two teams have faced each other dozens of times and Charlotte will host them for the 60th matchup.

“We are thrilled to host what could be a top 25 matchup featuring two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country,” said CSF executive director Danny Morrison. “With two passionate fan bases we know that the stadium will have an incredible atmosphere and we look forward to showing off the Queen City to the nation.”

North Carolina holds the advantage with a 35-20-4 record but South Carolina won the most recent matchup with a 35-21 win in the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

“We are extremely grateful to support the traditions that come with college football and the positive impact they continue to have on the Charlotte community and fans around the country,” said Joe Tuza, President of Duke’s Mayo. “As a Southern brand and the Official Condiment of the Tailgate, we pride ourselves on memorable hospitality and hope to create a weekend of fun and unique experiences as we kick off another great season.”

