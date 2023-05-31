PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Two people arrested in connection with 2022 northeast Charlotte murder

Police said Lamar Kyle Weathers was shot and killed on July 16, 2022.
Allen Scott Leach (left) and Nevaeh De’Jah Deas (right)
Allen Scott Leach (left) and Nevaeh De’Jah Deas (right)(MCSO)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested two people Monday in connection with the shooting death of a man last summer.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), 38-year-old Lamar Kyle Weathers was shot and killed at the Relax Inn in the 6400 block of North Tryon Street, near Tom Hunter Road, on July 16, 2022.

Investigators identified 20-year-old Allen Scott Leach and 19-year-old Nevaeh De’Jah Deas as suspects in the case and obtained warrants for their arrests.

CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) arrested both Leach and Deas on Tuesday morning.

The two suspects were interviewed at police headquarters before being transferred into custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Leach is charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and promoting prostitution.

Deas is charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and misdemeanor prostitution.

The investigation into the case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Related: Homicide investigation underway off North Tryon Street

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After entering the school, deputies said the students ransacked through a number of classrooms...
Charges filed in ‘senior prank’ at North Lincoln High School
Local passenger describes moments aboard the Carnival Sunshine Memorial Day weekend.
‘Felt everything’: Local passenger describes moments aboard cruise ship sailing through storm
No arrests have been made, but deputies say it is an ongoing investigation.
Rowan Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on Old Beatty Ford Rd.
CATS video released shows a shooting that took place on a bus
GRAPHIC: Video of CATS bus shooting released
Rich Chow, a convenience store owner in Columbia, South Carolina, is charged with murder in the...
Store owner charged with murder for shooting teen he suspected of stealing water, police say

Latest News

Plan proposes building 10-story tower to Plaza Midwood
Residents concerned over proposal to add 10-story building near Plaza Midwood
Chase Elliott during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona...
NASCAR suspends Chase Elliott for 1 race for wrecking Denny Hamlin
Newly-named CMS Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill, right, is seen with board vice chair Stephanie...
Exclusive: Documents show split opinions in search for new CMS superintendent
Thomas Anthony Martin
Gaston Co. man sentenced to 80+ years for statutory rape