Two people arrested in connection with 2022 northeast Charlotte murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested two people Monday in connection with the shooting death of a man last summer.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), 38-year-old Lamar Kyle Weathers was shot and killed at the Relax Inn in the 6400 block of North Tryon Street, near Tom Hunter Road, on July 16, 2022.

Investigators identified 20-year-old Allen Scott Leach and 19-year-old Nevaeh De’Jah Deas as suspects in the case and obtained warrants for their arrests.

CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) arrested both Leach and Deas on Tuesday morning.

The two suspects were interviewed at police headquarters before being transferred into custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Leach is charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and promoting prostitution.

Deas is charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and misdemeanor prostitution.

The investigation into the case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

