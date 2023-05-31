PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Temperatures rising as rain chances fall, warmer days ahead

Our Wednesday is looking very similar to yesterday with lower rain and storm chances.
By Eric Garlick
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our Wednesday is looking very similar to yesterday with lower rain and storm chances. The highest chance for rain will be in the mountains and foothills during the afternoon/evening. Our temperatures will climb back up into the upper 70s.

Wednesday: An Isolated shower/storm, warm.

Thursday: Afternoon shower or thunderstorm, back to near average temps.

Friday: Few showers/t’storms, warmer, with some humidity

The 80s will return on Thursday and Friday. A few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-80s. The weekend is looking decent at this time will highs up into the low to mid-80s. However, some afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms will still be possible.

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area in the Gulf with a 20% chance of development over the next 7 days. Hurricane season starts Tomorrow, June 1st.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

