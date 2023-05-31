Temperatures rising as rain chances fall, warmer days ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our Wednesday is looking very similar to yesterday with lower rain and storm chances. The highest chance for rain will be in the mountains and foothills during the afternoon/evening. Our temperatures will climb back up into the upper 70s.

• Wednesday: An Isolated shower/storm, warm.

• Thursday: Afternoon shower or thunderstorm, back to near average temps.

• Friday: Few showers/t’storms, warmer, with some humidity

The 80s will return on Thursday and Friday. A few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-80s. The weekend is looking decent at this time will highs up into the low to mid-80s. However, some afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms will still be possible.

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area in the Gulf with a 20% chance of development over the next 7 days. Hurricane season starts Tomorrow, June 1st.

