Teen charged in 2022 murder of man on Rachel St. in north Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A teenager has been arrested and charged in a deadly November 2022 shooting in north Charlotte, authorities said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives were called to Rachel Street, which is near North Graham Street, on Nov. 29 for an assault with a deadly weapon call.

When they arrived, officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound and Medic pronounced him dead on the scene.

The victim was previously identified by police as Quantarrius Sturdivant, 21.

According to the CMPD, the department’s violent criminal apprehension team arrested a 14-year-old on May 26 in connection with Sturdivant’s death.

The teen has been transported to a juvenile detention facility and charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, authorities said.

Police did not release the suspect’s name.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

