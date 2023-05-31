Sources: Small plane lands in Lake Norman

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A small plane landed in Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon, sources tell WBTV.

Sources said the plane is near Astoria Parkway. First responders were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m.

There is no word yet about why the plane went down or if anyone was hurt in the incident.

Small plane lands in Lake Norman (Eb Pyle with Long Island Marina)

