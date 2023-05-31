Sources: Small plane lands in Lake Norman

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A small plane landed in Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon, sources tell WBTV.

Sources said the plane is near Astoria Parkway. First responders were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m.

There is no word yet about why the plane went down or if anyone was hurt in the incident.

