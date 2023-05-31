Scattered showers expected through rest of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Our Wednesday is looking very similar to yesterday; we will have some low clouds through the morning with a few showers and drizzle/mist.

Wednesday : Scattered showers and thunderstorms, warm

Thursday : Scattered showers and thunderstorms, warm

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, warm

Our temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s for Wednesday. (Source: WBTV)

The highest chance of rain will be in the mountains and foothills during the afternoon/evening. Our temperatures will climb back up into the upper 70s.

The 80s will return on Thursday and Friday. A few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon; otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-80s.

The weekend is looking decent at this time with highs up into the low to mid-80s. However, some afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms will still be possible.

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area in the Gulf with a 20% chance of development over the next seven days. Hurricane season starts on Thursday, June 1.

Hurricane season officially starts on Thursday, June 1. (Source: WBTV)

