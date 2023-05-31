PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Scattered showers expected through rest of the week

The highest chance of rain will be in the mountains and foothills during the afternoon/evening.
By Eric Garlick
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Our Wednesday is looking very similar to yesterday; we will have some low clouds through the morning with a few showers and drizzle/mist.

  • Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, warm
  • Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, warm
  • Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, warm
Our temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s for Wednesday.
Our temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s for Wednesday.(Source: WBTV)

The highest chance of rain will be in the mountains and foothills during the afternoon/evening. Our temperatures will climb back up into the upper 70s.

The 80s will return on Thursday and Friday. A few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon; otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-80s.

The weekend is looking decent at this time with highs up into the low to mid-80s. However, some afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms will still be possible.

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area in the Gulf with a 20% chance of development over the next seven days. Hurricane season starts on Thursday, June 1.

Hurricane season officially starts on Thursday, June 1.
Hurricane season officially starts on Thursday, June 1.(Source: WBTV)

