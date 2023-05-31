Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Wingate University sign bilateral articulation and guaranteed admissions agreement

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and Wingate University have entered into a bilateral articulation agreement that offers students who earn their associate degree at Rowan-Cabarrus guaranteed transfer admission to Wingate to complete their bachelor’s degree for no more than $2,500 per year in tuition.

The agreement, called Gateway to Wingate, was signed by leaders from both schools during a recent meeting of the Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees and is effective immediately. Representing Wingate were Provost Dr. Jeff Frederick and Associate Provost Dr. Travis Teague. Representing Rowan-Cabarrus were President Dr. Carol S. Spalding, Vice President of Academic Programs Dr. Michael Quillen, and Executive Director of Transfer and University Partnerships Jenn Gardner Selby.

Gateway to Wingate offers Rowan-Cabarrus students a seamless transfer process, with free application to Wingate, high-quality academic advising, and guaranteed financial support. Students who successfully complete their associate degree requirements at Rowan-Cabarrus with a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher and meet eligibility requirements may apply at Wingate free of charge.

Students can begin to receive university advising support as soon as their first semester at Rowan-Cabarrus. Interested students may contact Rowan-Cabarrus Executive Director of Transfer and University Partnership Jenn Gardner Selby to get connected with the Gateway to Wingate program. Students will be able to apply to Wingate for free and, once accepted, will be able to register alongside their Wingate peers, typically as juniors.

“Ensuring that a Rowan-Cabarrus graduate can transfer and be able to register with other juniors is a tremendous service,” Selby said. “They do not have to worry about registering after everyone else, which sometimes can lead to full classes and wait lists.”

Gateway to Wingate students will pay no more than $2,500 per year in tuition and no more than $10,214 for room and board per year.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wingate to open the door for our students to attend this excellent private university,” Spalding said. “Thanks to Wingate’s visionary leadership and generous transfer agreement, we continue to meet students where they are and help them reach their goals.”

The two institutions plan to continue their partnership to develop a Wingate University Doctor of Pharmacy program articulation agreement for Rowan-Cabarrus students.

“We are intentional about creating access for talented students, and we look forward to welcoming many talented Rowan-Cabarrus students to Wingate,” said Provost Dr. Jeff Frederick.

For more information about the Gateway to Wingate articulation agreement, please contact Jenn Gardner Selby at jenn.selby@rccc.edu or 704-216-3820.

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.