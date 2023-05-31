Public hearing on land use ordinance set in Granite Quarry

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Granite Quarry, in preparation for planning the Town and in accordance with N.C.G.S. §160D-501 , under direction of the Mayor & Board of Aldermen have directed the Planning Board to complete preparation of a new Town Plan 2040 – Comprehensive Land Use and Master Plan.

On June 5, 2023, the Granite Quarry Planning Board will conclude their work and is anticipated to recommend the adoption of “Granite Quarry Town Plan 2040 – Comprehensive Plan Land Use and Master Plan” to inform and guide decisions made by property owners, businesses, leadership and those seeking to invest in the Town.

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen will host a public legislative hearing to learn about the new plan and to share your comments.

The Town’s draft Town Plan 2040 is available for inspection at the Town Hall during normal business hours and may be viewed on the website at https://www.granitequarrync.gov/.

Hearing-impaired persons requiring assistance should contact the ADA Coordinator (704) 279-5596, Ext. 201 at least 24 hours prior to the hearing to request special accommodations.

