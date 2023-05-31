PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Portion of Interstate 485 to close for bridge work

Work is expected to take about four days, depending on the weather.
Road construction ahead. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Changes are coming to a busy interchange on Interstate 485, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced.

Starting June 6, crews will be setting bridge girders on the interstate at the Johnston Road interchange.

Girders are steel beams that help support a bridge’s deck. The project is part of a current plan to add an express lane and other improvements on 485 between Interstate 77 and U.S. 74.

[Work begins to remove the old Ballantyne Commons Parkway bridge]

Crews expect the project to take about four nights, depending on the weather.

All lanes will close on the outer loop around midnight and reopen by 5 a.m. during each day of construction.

To avoid the closure, take the outer loop to N.C. 51 North to Johnston Road going south back to the outer loop.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

