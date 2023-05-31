Police searching for missing Gastonia teen
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen Monday.
Montavious Brebard is described as a 4′8″ Black male weighing around 110 pounds. He is 14 years old and wears braces.
Bebard was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with blue letters, gray sweatpants and orange and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information should call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.
