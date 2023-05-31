PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Police searching for missing Gastonia teen

Anyone with information should call 704-866-6702.
Montavious Brebard
Montavious Brebard(Gastonia Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen Monday.

Montavious Brebard is described as a 4′8″ Black male weighing around 110 pounds. He is 14 years old and wears braces.

[CMPD officers fired at while serving search warrant in Gastonia, police say]

Bebard was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with blue letters, gray sweatpants and orange and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

