Police investigating threat at South End shopping area

The reported threat happened on Wednesday at Atherton Mill on South Boulevard.
Police are investigating threats made against a Sephora in South End.
Police are investigating threats made against a Sephora in South End.(Zack Weilage/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers are investigating reported threats in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the threat was made toward the Sephora in the Atherton Mill shopping area on South Boulevard.

Police said the threats were found to be not credible.

Officers have not yet confirmed the nature of the threat.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

