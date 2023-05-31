Police investigating threat at South End shopping area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers are investigating reported threats in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the threat was made toward the Sephora in the Atherton Mill shopping area on South Boulevard.

Police said the threats were found to be not credible.

Officers have not yet confirmed the nature of the threat.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

