Police: Charlotte road closed due to sinkhole

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has issued a traffic alert.

According to police, Northlake Mall Drive near Firestone Auto Care is currently closed to due a sinkhole.

Drivers should avoid the area and check back with WBTV for any updates.

