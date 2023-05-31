Police: Charlotte road closed due to sinkhole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has issued a traffic alert.

According to police, Northlake Mall Drive near Firestone Auto Care is currently closed to due a sinkhole.

Drivers should avoid the area and check back with WBTV for any updates.

Download the free WBTV News app and be alerted first of any new information as it becomes available.

Road Closure Due to Sinkhole https://t.co/COEYpssHcH — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.