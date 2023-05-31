PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Partnership could let students into Wingate University for a lower price

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and Wingate University are teaming up to help future higher education students.

Students who decide to go to Rowan-Cabarrus and earn their associate degree can now more easily transfer to Wingate to complete their bachelor’s degree, according to Tuesday’s announcement.

The agreement, called Gateway to Wingate, was signed by leaders from both schools during a recent meeting of the Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees, a news release stated.

First, a student must complete a two-year associate’s degree at Rowan-Cabarrus with a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher. Then, if they meet Wingate’s eligibility requirements, they can apply to the university for free.

Any accepted transfer student from the Gateway to Wingate program will pay no more than $2,500 a year in tuition, college staff said. According to Wingate’s website, the cost of tuition for a third-year student is more than $42,000 per year. This is before financial aid is factored in.

Also, if a transfer student wishes to live on campus, they would pay less than $10,300 for room and board per year, according to the announcement.

The two institutions plan to continue their partnership to develop a Wingate University Doctor of Pharmacy program articulation agreement for Rowan-Cabarrus students, the release stated.

Leaders from both institutions say this partnership is effective immediately. That means a student who starts at Rowan-Cabarrus this fall can begin getting support from an advisor to get the, on the pathway to Wingate.

