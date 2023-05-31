PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mother charged with abuse after police say she overdosed with one-year-old in car

Jessica Wall, 27, was charged.
Jessica Wall, 27, was charged.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother faces a charge of child abuse after police say she passed out in her car with a one-year-old in the back seat.

Salisbury Police say a citizen called 911 to report seeing a woman passed out in a Kia Optima in the parking lot of Food Lion on Mahaley Avenue just after 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

When police arrived they found Jessica Selina Wall, 27, passed out in the car with the child in a car seat in the back.

The report says officers discovered pills that appeared to be the narcotic Xanax.

The child was not injured, according to police.

Wall was charged with one count of misdemeanor child abuse and jailed under a bond of $2000. Wall is due in court on June 30.

Wall has previously been charged with driving while impaired, according to police.

Read more at: https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/05/31/overdose-responders-find-backseat-baby/

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made, but deputies say it is an ongoing investigation.
Rowan Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on Old Beatty Ford Rd.
Local passenger describes moments aboard the Carnival Sunshine Memorial Day weekend.
‘Felt everything’: Local passenger describes moments aboard cruise ship sailing through storm
Woman left at speedway drops by WBTV for a visit
Rich Chow, a convenience store owner in Columbia, South Carolina, is charged with murder in the...
Store owner charged with murder for shooting teen he suspected of stealing water, police say
Iconic Brooks Sandwich House considers selling
Iconic Brooks Sandwich House considers selling

Latest News

DMV adding Saturday hours at several driver’s license offices
Road construction ahead. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Portion of Interstate 485 to close for bridge work
Nimely Davis, 24, was charged.
Man charged, accused of cutting new boyfriend of ex-girlfriend in domestic violence incident
The U.S. Attorney for the western district of North Carolina announced a settlement agreement...
Red Ventures, MYMOVE agree to $2.75M settlement over allegations tied to postal service