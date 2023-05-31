Mother charged with abuse after police say she overdosed with one-year-old in car

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother faces a charge of child abuse after police say she passed out in her car with a one-year-old in the back seat.

Salisbury Police say a citizen called 911 to report seeing a woman passed out in a Kia Optima in the parking lot of Food Lion on Mahaley Avenue just after 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

When police arrived they found Jessica Selina Wall, 27, passed out in the car with the child in a car seat in the back.

The report says officers discovered pills that appeared to be the narcotic Xanax.

The child was not injured, according to police.

Wall was charged with one count of misdemeanor child abuse and jailed under a bond of $2000. Wall is due in court on June 30.

Wall has previously been charged with driving while impaired, according to police.

Read more at: https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/05/31/overdose-responders-find-backseat-baby/

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.