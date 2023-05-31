PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Man charged, accused of cutting ex-girlfriend in domestic violence incident

Nimely Davis, 24, was charged.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is in jail following what police describe as a domestic violence incident in Salisbury.

Nimely Davis, 24, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and breaking and entering to terrorize and injure after his ex-girlfriend was cut with a box cutter.

Police say that on Sunday they were called to the 1300 block of Tabernacle Street. When they arrived, Davis was inside the apartment.

According to the report, Davis had gone to the residence and entered the home through a bedroom window. When he saw his ex’s new boyfriend, Davis allegedly went after him.

The ex-girlfriend attempted to get between the two men, according to police, and that’s when Davis reportedly cut her underneath the chin with a boxcutter.

Davis was taken into custody. His bond was set at $247,000. Davis is due in court on June 6.

