PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Less worries’: Single mom wins $1 million after trip to store to buy thermometer for sick son

Diane Babbin collects her $1 million prize with her family on May 24.
Diane Babbin collects her $1 million prize with her family on May 24.(Pennsylvania Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LATROBE, Pa. (Gray News) – A single mom in Pennsylvania won $1 million, thanks to a quick stop at the store to buy a thermometer for her sick son.

According to a news release from the Pennsylvania Lottery, certified nursing assistant Diane Babbin won the big prize April 28.

That day, Babbin said her teenage son was sick with a fever, so Babbin asked her mother to go to Shop ‘n Save in Latrobe to pick up a thermometer and a scratch-off ticket.

Babbin and her two teenagers live with her parents.

Babbin said she and her mother always play scratch-offs together.

Diane Babbin poses with her mom on May 24 after winning $1 million.
Diane Babbin poses with her mom on May 24 after winning $1 million.(Pennsylvania Lottery)

“My mom ended up scratching the ticket in the car and called me saying, ‘You have to come get me. I can’t drive home.’ I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ She’s a senior, and she was in shock!” Babbin said.

After scratching the ticket, Babbin’s mother saw they had won $1 million.

“My mom apologized that she scratched the ticket without me because we usually scratch them together. When I got there, I asked her about the thermometer, and she was in such shock that she forgot to buy it,” Babbin said.

Babbin collected her prize on May 24. The Shop n’ Save store that sold the winning ticket also received a $5,000 bonus.

Babbin told lottery officials she plans to likely buy a home with the winnings, but for now, “it just means less worries.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made, but deputies say it is an ongoing investigation.
Rowan Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on Old Beatty Ford Rd.
Local passenger describes moments aboard the Carnival Sunshine Memorial Day weekend.
‘Felt everything’: Local passenger describes moments aboard cruise ship sailing through storm
Woman left at speedway drops by WBTV for a visit
Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.
Frontier Airlines announces all-you-can-fly pass for fall and winter seasons
Rich Chow, a convenience store owner in Columbia, South Carolina, is charged with murder in the...
Store owner charged with murder for shooting teen he suspected of stealing water, police say

Latest News

Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial
More than 20 schools and 130 students participated in the spring semester's esports and STEM...
CMS hosts high school esports, STEM championships at Bank of America Stadium
FILE - Apple CEO Tim Cook smiles at an Apple event in Cupertino, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2022....
CEOs got smaller raises. It would still take a typical worker two lifetimes to make their annual pay
Ceremony speakers included N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby, Resident District Court...
Ribbon cut on the new Cabarrus County Courthouse
Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.
You could get free food from Chipotle during the NBA finals