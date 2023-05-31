Irmo firefighter who died in the line of duty to be laid to rest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Irmo firefighter who died in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Firefighter James Michael Muller is being honored with a procession followed by a funeral service.

The funeral service will be held at Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Columbia on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

Irmo Fire District (IFD) said a small procession will transport Firefighter Muller to the church.

According to IFD, only Muller’s family, IFD, and law enforcement agencies providing escort will be in the procession. IFD added procession will also include IFD’s Engine 171, which is the truck Muller was assigned to.

The route will be from Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel to Riverland Hills Baptist Church.

“The community is welcome to stand-along in a safe location along the procession route to pay their respects,” IFD said.

IFD also asked on behalf of Muller’s family for all non-firefighter personnel attending the funeral to wear colorful attire instead of black in tribute to Muller and his family.

Gov. Henry McMaster also ordered all flags on state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday in honor of Muller.

