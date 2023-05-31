PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Governor sending SC National Guard troops to border

National Guard soldiers
National Guard soldiers(Source: U.S. National Guard / Chazz Kibler / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster announced on Wednesday that he is sending troopers with the South Carolina National Guard to the southern U.S. border.

On May 22, McMaster attended an border security briefing along with eight other governors. Texas Governor Greg Abbott also requested help at the border.

“At the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, I have directed the deployment of South Carolina National Guard troops to Texas to help hold the line on the Southern border, " McMaster said. “The safety and security of South Carolinians require that we stop the drug cartels, criminals, and terrorists from entering our country to peddle their poison.”

The mission is currently in the planning phase so the exact number of troops being deployed from S.C. has not yet been finalized. McMaster’s office said they expect troops to be deployed by July 1.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made, but deputies say it is an ongoing investigation.
Rowan Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on Old Beatty Ford Rd.
Local passenger describes moments aboard the Carnival Sunshine Memorial Day weekend.
‘Felt everything’: Local passenger describes moments aboard cruise ship sailing through storm
Woman left at speedway drops by WBTV for a visit
Rich Chow, a convenience store owner in Columbia, South Carolina, is charged with murder in the...
Store owner charged with murder for shooting teen he suspected of stealing water, police say
Iconic Brooks Sandwich House considers selling
Iconic Brooks Sandwich House considers selling

Latest News

WBTV Welcomes Dedrick Russell as New Executive Producer of Community Content
WBTV Welcomes Dedrick Russell as New Executive Producer of Community Content
Alex Murdaugh, who is serving prison time for the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and...
Murdaugh enters plea during federal court appearance
Depression, heart attacks linked to poor gut health
The Duke's Mayo Classic was held at Bank of America Stadium over the Labor Day weekend.
UNC and USC will face off in Charlotte for ‘Duke’s Mayo Classic’
DMV adding Saturday hours at several driver’s license offices