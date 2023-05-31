PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Governor Cooper and Mayor Lyles announce the ‘Your Home, Your Internet program’

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper is in Charlotte on Wednesday to address closing the digital divide after Inlivian won an FCC Grant to help do just that.

“‘Your Home, Your Internet’ is a pilot program designed to increase enrollment and awareness of the Affordable Connectivity Program among those receiving federal housing assistance. The Pilot Program provides grants to local housing authorities to fund innovative efforts to connect housing insecure residents in their communities,” according to the FCC.

The grant will provide hundreds of thousands of dollars to help increase internet connectivity in Charlotte.

“INLIVIAN, CDE, and ESH. One of 23 applicants selected to receive the Your Home, Your Internet (YHYI) grant funding in the amount of just over $300,000, INLIVIAN has partnered with CDE and ESH to help residents receiving housing subsidies access the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and will provide ongoing support to ensure successful adoption. This is part of the Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant Program–Pilot Grants from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC),” according to Inlivian.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles is also attending the press conference.

