PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

DMV adding Saturday hours at several driver’s license offices

As summertime approaches the North Carolina DMV is expanding services at 16 different offices
((Source: ncdot.gov))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Drivers in North Carolina who need to renew or receive their driver’s license will have more chances to do so as the NCDMV expands services.

“Starting this weekend, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will resume Saturday hours at 16 driver license offices this weekend as the agency expands service opportunities for the busy summer season,” according to the NCDMV.

RELATED: N.C. DMV makes changes as driver license wait times mount

Services will be provided on Saturdays from June 3 through Aug. 26 from 8 a.m.- noon at the following driver’s license offices:

  • Asheville, 1624 Patton Ave.
  • North Charlotte, 9711 David Taylor Dr.
  • South Charlotte, 201 W. Arrowood Road., Suite H
  • Fayetteville, 831 Elm St. (Eutaw Village)
  • East Greensboro, 2527 E. Market St.
  • West Greensboro, 2391 Coliseum Blvd.
  • Greenville, 4651 N. Creek Dr.
  • Hudson, 309 Pine Mountain Rd.
  • Huntersville, 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd.
  • Jacksonville, 299 Wilmington Hwy.
  • Monroe, 3122 U.S. Hwy. 74 W.
  • Morganton, 115 Government Dr.
  • North Raleigh, 2431 Spring Forest Rd., Suite 101 (Spring Forest Pavilion)
  • West Raleigh, 3231 Avent Ferry Rd.
  • Wilmington, 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104 (South Square Plaza)
  • Winston-Salem, 2001 Silas Creek Pkwy.

“Among my goals as NCDMV Commissioner are adopting new or expanded ways to provide better customer service,” said Commissioner Wayne Goodwin.  “Accordingly, I’m focused on filling staff vacancies and offering more opportunities for customers to receive services both online and during expanded hours. Opening for Saturday hours at our busiest locations statewide is what customers want, need, and have requested.”

Goodwin ultimately intends to expand Saturday office hours beyond peak season and at more locations statewide.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made, but deputies say it is an ongoing investigation.
Rowan Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on Old Beatty Ford Rd.
Local passenger describes moments aboard the Carnival Sunshine Memorial Day weekend.
‘Felt everything’: Local passenger describes moments aboard cruise ship sailing through storm
Woman left at speedway drops by WBTV for a visit
Rich Chow, a convenience store owner in Columbia, South Carolina, is charged with murder in the...
Store owner charged with murder for shooting teen he suspected of stealing water, police say
Iconic Brooks Sandwich House considers selling
Iconic Brooks Sandwich House considers selling

Latest News

Jessica Wall, 27, was charged.
Mother charged with abuse after police say she overdosed with one-year-old in car
Road construction ahead. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Portion of Interstate 485 to close for bridge work
Nimely Davis, 24, was charged.
Man charged, accused of cutting new boyfriend of ex-girlfriend in domestic violence incident
The U.S. Attorney for the western district of North Carolina announced a settlement agreement...
Red Ventures, MYMOVE agree to $2.75M settlement over allegations tied to postal service