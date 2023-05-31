PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Deputies: York Co. man robbed store with ‘Duck Hunt’ pistol

Officials say the gun had been painted.
David Joseph Dalesandro
David Joseph Dalesandro(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A York County man was arrested after police say he used a pistol-shaped controller from the 1980s Nintendo game “Duck Hunt” to rob a business.

According to deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old David Joseph Dalesandro robbed the Sharon Kwik Stop on York Street around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday while wearing a mask, wig, and hooded sweatshirt.

[Deputies respond to deadly shooting in Rock Hill, investigation underway]

He allegedly showed the clerk the fake gun, which had been painted, and took $300 from them.

Deputies say they found Dalesandro down the street and arrested him.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made, but deputies say it is an ongoing investigation.
Rowan Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on Old Beatty Ford Rd.
Local passenger describes moments aboard the Carnival Sunshine Memorial Day weekend.
‘Felt everything’: Local passenger describes moments aboard cruise ship sailing through storm
Woman left at speedway drops by WBTV for a visit
Rich Chow, a convenience store owner in Columbia, South Carolina, is charged with murder in the...
Store owner charged with murder for shooting teen he suspected of stealing water, police say
Iconic Brooks Sandwich House considers selling
Iconic Brooks Sandwich House considers selling

Latest News

Charlotte Douglas International Airport has been ranked the seventh busiest in the world by the...
Report: CLT Airport is among the busiest globally
$5 Lincoln scratch off
Charlotte man wins $200K from $5 scratch-off
Gaston Co. man sentenced to 80+ years for statutory rape
Montavious Brebard
Police searching for missing Gastonia teen