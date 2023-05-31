Charlotte police need your help to identify ATM robbery suspects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify two people who robbed an ATM at a Wells Fargo branch in southwest Charlotte.

The incident happened Wednesday, May 24 around 5:15 p.m. at the Wells Fargo in the 700 block of Tyvola Road.

Surveillance footage shows a man working to service the ATM. The footage shows two people running up to the ATM and attempting to take containers from the machine while it is being serviced.

The surveillance video then shows the worker confronting the two people. The footage shows a scuffle between the worker and the robbery suspects.

Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers said it is best not to confront people during a robbery.

“Anytime something like this occurs, it’s best to be very cooperative. In this instance, this individual, after he realized what was actually going on, then he was more cooperative,” explained Smith.

Smith said the thieves got away with a portion of the ATM that contained money. He said the worker was not seriously hurt.

The detective explained that the suspects had likely been casing the ATM.

“More than likely they had been probably casing the area and again they were probably opportunists. They saw that it was probably minimal foot traffic and this individual was by himself,” explained Smith.

Anyone with information about the ATM heist is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

