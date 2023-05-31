PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMS hosts high school esports, STEM championships at Bank of America Stadium

Myers Park High School took home two of the five categories this past weekend.
More than 20 schools and 130 students participated in the spring semester's esports and STEM championships.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 20 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools gathered over this past weekend for the spring semester’s esports and STEM championships.

Hosted at Bank of America Stadium on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, schools competed in five different categories, testing their abilities in game and app development, as well as in multiple video games.

The following schools won the listed categories below:

  • STEM (game development): Myers Park High School
  • STEM (app development): Garinger High School
  • Super Smash Bros Ultimate: Myers Park High School
  • Valorant: Butler High School
  • Rocket League: Olympic High School

More than 130 students participated in the event, representing 21 different schools.

Winners in the video game categories received trophies, while those who won STEM categories were awarded with new PCs.

The two-day event was the first of its kind, and had an audience from all over the state.

