CMS hosts high school esports, STEM championships at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 20 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools gathered over this past weekend for the spring semester’s esports and STEM championships.

Hosted at Bank of America Stadium on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, schools competed in five different categories, testing their abilities in game and app development, as well as in multiple video games.

The following schools won the listed categories below:

STEM (game development): Myers Park High School

STEM (app development): Garinger High School

Super Smash Bros Ultimate: Myers Park High School

Valorant: Butler High School

Rocket League: Olympic High School

More than 130 students participated in the event, representing 21 different schools.

Winners in the video game categories received trophies, while those who won STEM categories were awarded with new PCs.

The two-day event was the first of its kind, and had an audience from all over the state.

