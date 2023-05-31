Charlotte man wins $200K from $5 scratch-off
He said he will be able to pay his house off now.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fredrick French of Charlotte said he and his wife celebrated a “life-changing event” after winning a $200,000 scratch-off prize.
“Now I can pay my house off,” he said.
French bought a $5 Lincoln scratch-off from Xpress Shop on Sunset Road in Charlotte. He said he couldn’t believe it when he saw the size of his win.
[Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket]
“I actually thought there weren’t any more of the top prizes left on that one,” French said. “I guess I know now.”
French said he scratched the ticket at his house with his wife right beside him.
“I almost went crazy,” he laughed. “She had to get me a bottle of water to help me to calm down.”
French arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.
“Sooner or later, I knew I was going to win a big prize like this,” French said.
He said in addition to paying for his house, he plans to buy his wife a car and share some of his winnings with his kids.
For more information, visit nclottery.com.
Watch continuing news coverage here:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.