Charlotte man wins $200K from $5 scratch-off

He said he will be able to pay his house off now.
$5 Lincoln scratch off(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fredrick French of Charlotte said he and his wife celebrated a “life-changing event” after winning a $200,000 scratch-off prize.

“Now I can pay my house off,” he said.

French bought a $5 Lincoln scratch-off from Xpress Shop on Sunset Road in Charlotte. He said he couldn’t believe it when he saw the size of his win.

[Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket]

“I actually thought there weren’t any more of the top prizes left on that one,” French said. “I guess I know now.”

French said he scratched the ticket at his house with his wife right beside him.

“I almost went crazy,” he laughed. “She had to get me a bottle of water to help me to calm down.”

French arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

“Sooner or later, I knew I was going to win a big prize like this,” French said.

He said in addition to paying for his house, he plans to buy his wife a car and share some of his winnings with his kids.

For more information, visit nclottery.com.

