PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Carter Rainey on the road to recovery after undergoing heart surgery

The young boy had a VSD hole in his heart that required surgery to fix.
Carter Rainey
Carter Rainey(Family photos)
By Molly Grantham
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carter Rainey was recently discharged from the hospital, three days after having open heart surgery.

He got out last Friday, right before Memorial Day weekend.

”His whole care team was amazed by his progress, and record-time recovery,” his mom, Sara, said. “We’re now settling into being at home. I’m breathing a sigh of relief to have my oldest child back at home.”

Sara is a NICU nurse in Gastonia. She actually worked with the mom of one of our other #MollysKids, Tracey Burrell. Her son, Cooper, passed away earlier this year after a difficult battle with cancer.

Sara originally reached out last month, right after they found out Carter needed surgery to repair a VSD hole in his heart. That hole was causing his heart to pump ineffectively and become enlarged.

”It was shocking to us,” Sara said. “Carter had heart surgery right after birth at 11 days old, but all of his heart check-ups since that initial heart surgery, have been completely normal. For years now he has been stable. I thought we were done and over the hardest part of our lives, which was his long NICU stay. But, here we are again. Four years later.”

Sara said perspective is everything. While at Levine Children’s Hospital, Carter’s family saw other kids whose situations were much worse than theirs.

”It really puts things into focus,” she said. “The whole experience has been humbling and reminds me, again, why I became a nurse and why I work with kids. I am so thankful for my healthy boy.”

She said this latest surgery was more invasive and riskier than the one he had as a newborn. She said the family was—understandably—anxious and scared, and didn’t know what else to do but wait and pray, and hope for the best.

Good news is, all seems stable and on the way to a good recovery so far.

Welcome, Carter, to #MollysKids.

- Molly

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made, but deputies say it is an ongoing investigation.
Rowan Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on Old Beatty Ford Rd.
Local passenger describes moments aboard the Carnival Sunshine Memorial Day weekend.
‘Felt everything’: Local passenger describes moments aboard cruise ship sailing through storm
Woman left at speedway drops by WBTV for a visit
Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.
Frontier Airlines announces all-you-can-fly pass for fall and winter seasons
Rich Chow, a convenience store owner in Columbia, South Carolina, is charged with murder in the...
Store owner charged with murder for shooting teen he suspected of stealing water, police say

Latest News

WBTV Welcomes Dedrick Russell as New Executive Producer of Community Content
WBTV Welcomes Dedrick Russell as New Executive Producer of Community Content
Some of Hayden's favorite games are Hot Wheels and Micro Machines.
Hayden said he’s destined to be a NASA astronaut
Help for children who age out of foster care
Help for children who age out of foster care
You will be able to get your ticket for a chance to win the custom-built home in July, but...
Dozens of brick masons partner to help St. Jude Dream Home take shape