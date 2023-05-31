PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cabarrus libraries present 2023 Summer Reading Program

Join the fun “All Together Now”
This year’s theme, “All Together Now,” promotes community and togetherness for all ages.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Public Library System launches its 2023 Summer Reading Program on Thursday (June 1). This year’s theme, “All Together Now,” promotes community and togetherness for all ages.

Through August 31, Cabarrus residents can log time spent reading and participating in a variety of age-appropriate literary activities like reading, games, discussion and story development.

“Our staff have really outdone themselves putting this program together,” said Concord Branch Children’s Librarian Amanda Wilkerson. “In addition to reading all summer long, we’ll be hosting events and encouraging all kinds of activities. We’ll get curious about animals, and even see some live at the library, solve puzzles together and keep moving and learning all summer long.”

Through the free Beanstack app (also accessible via web browser), participants can track their reading and participate in challenges from their mobile device. The app allows users to:

  • Scan barcodes to quickly add titles to reading logs
  • Track total minutes read through timed reading sessions
  • View personal reading statistics and complete related activities

This year’s challenge is in a bingo format. Complete five badges in a row—across, down or diagonal—and win a prize. Each square requires participants to log reading or complete activities. Finish the whole card to win an additional prize.

In 2022, 2,416 participants logged 1,290,651 minutes and completed 5,260 activities.

To participate, visit a Cabarrus County library branch to register for a library card or make sure your existing card is up to date. Then sign up for your Beanstack account at cabarruscounty.beanstack.com/reader365.

Reading logs are available at all five Cabarrus library branches, or online from the County’s Summer Reading Program website.

For more information on the Summer Reading Program, contact Amanda Wilkerson at 704-920-2059 or aawilkerson@cabarruscounty.us, or visit www.cabarruscounty.us/Government/Departments/Library/Summer-Reading-Program.

