Warrant issued for suspect in bank robbery in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have warrants to arrest a man for robbing the F&M Bank on Avalon Drive last week.

Investigators say Kevin (Kelvin) Wayne Simmons, 46, of Concord, robbed the bank last Thursday just before noon. At the time, the suspect was described as an older white man wearing a camo hat and driving a newer model SUV.

Police said the investigation led them to develop Simmons as the suspect, and they say Simmons may also be responsible for robberies last week in Kannapolis and Mooresville.

Simmons was an extensive criminal record that includes charges for robbing a bank in Stanly County in March, 2022. In that case, investigators say Simmons created a diversion with a fictitious 911 call that resulted in a lockdown at Pfeiffer University that tied up police resources while they say Simmons robbed a bank in Richfield.

At that time, Stanly County Sheriff’s Office Detectives secured warrants for Simmons and with the assistance of the NCSBI and CMPD, were able to locate him at the Days Inn on Sunset Rd, near Interstate 77 in north Charlotte.

Simmons has spent half of his life in prison, serving more than 23 years on various charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kevin W. Simmons is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

