Temperatures trending upward as rain chances remain through the weekend

Highs will get back into the 80s by the end of the week.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A gradual warming trend is up ahead, with daily isolated shower and storm chances lasting through the weekend.

  • Wednesday: Few showers, upper 70s.
  • End of Week: Back to the low 80s, few showers and storms.
  • Weekend: Isolated storm chances, warmer Saturday than Sunday.

Our daily chance for isolated to widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the seven-day forecast. Anticipate more clouds overnight into early Wednesday morning, with a few showers and patchy fog possible for the morning commute.

Forecast over the next few days
Forecast over the next few days(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Temperatures will start out in the low 60s before lifting into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon hours.

Scattered shower chances remain in the forecast Thursday, with highs back into the low 80s. We’ll top out in the low to mid 80s by Friday with only a stray shower or thunderstorm possible.

Weekend Outlook: Our low-end rain chances will continue through the weekend. Saturday will feature high temperatures in the mid 80s ahead of our next cold front. That will take temperatures back closer to the 80-degree mark by Sunday afternoon.

We’ll warm back up quickly into next week! Forecast high temperatures are back to the upper 80s by next Tuesday afternoon.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

