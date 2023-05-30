Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit are asking the public to help find 72-year-old Beryl Faye Perkins.

She was reported missing just before 8:30 a.m. Monday and was last seen driving in the area of Andover Creek Drive around 5 p.m.

Perkins is driving a silver 2014 Buick Verano with NC License license plate SEED633.

Perkins is described as a Black woman with no hair and brown eyes. She stands about 5′5″ and weighs around 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and jeans.

Anyone who sees or has information about Beryl Perkins is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

