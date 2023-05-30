PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Salisbury’s Glenda Ball to share story of father’s WWII prisoner-of-war experience

Program to be presented in Cabarrus County on Sunday
Housed on the campus of the former Mt. Pleasant Collegiate Institute and its predecessors,...
Housed on the campus of the former Mt. Pleasant Collegiate Institute and its predecessors, Western Carolina Male Academy and North Carolina College, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to restoring and preserving the rich history of eastern Cabarrus County.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In 1945, John Albert Hayden Lingle of the US Army Air Corps was taken as a prisoner of war after his B-24, the “Jolly Duck” crash landed on a farm in Holland. After a 506-mile forced march from the western coast of the Netherlands to southern Bavaria, he arrived at Stalag VII weak, cold, hungry, injured and infested with body lice.

On Sunday, June 4 at 2:30 p.m. Lingle’s daughter, Glenda Ball of Salisbury, will share her father’s experience in a program entitled, “The B24 Jolly Duck : Past Present and Future” at the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society in Mount Pleasant.

Her presentation will cover the events of 1945, her own trip to the Netherlands, and how the next generation, both in the U.S. and Holland, continue to honor the legacy of the Jolly Duck and her crew.

Lingle, who married the former Glenna Hurlocker of the Bear Creek community in eastern Cabarrus county, was awarded two Purple Hearts, three Bronze stars, and the Air Medal with four bronze clusters. He was one of Rowan County’s most decorated World War II veterans.

Ball said, “I especially hope that the younger generations can come and learn about this part of our history. Holland is doing a much better job than we are of making sure that children are taught about the great tragedies and wonderful victories of the Second World War. As Americans, we should take the time to know and honor the heroes in each family.”

This program is free and open to the public. It will be held in Society Hall, 1145 N. College St., Mt. Pleasant. Housed on the campus of the former Mt. Pleasant Collegiate Institute and its predecessors, Western Carolina Male Academy and North Carolina College, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to restoring and preserving the rich history of eastern Cabarrus County.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After entering the school, deputies said the students ransacked through a number of classrooms...
Charges filed in ‘senior prank’ at North Lincoln High School
CATS video released shows a shooting that took place on a bus
GRAPHIC: Video of CATS bus shooting released
Local passenger describes moments aboard the Carnival Sunshine Memorial Day weekend.
‘Felt everything’: Local passenger describes moments aboard cruise ship sailing through storm
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank
About 460 gallons spilled into Lake Norman after a private horizontal driller damaged a sewer...
No Swim Advisory in effect for cove on Lake Norman

Latest News

NCMI graduates display diplomas at the recent graduation.
Celebrating the achievements of NC Manufacturing Institute graduates
CIRCUIT DE BARCELONA-CATALUNYA, SPAIN - MAY 22, 2022: Former Haas driver Mick Schumacher,...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team looking to right the ship in Spanish GP
(from L to R) Aidan Melton, Mary Ellen Rankin, Shiloh Ricks, Kara Holt, Jackson Walters, Jaxon...
Piedmont Players present The Spongebob Musical
Columbia convenience store vandalized after fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy