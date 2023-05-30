PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Salisbury bank robbery suspect now accused of robbing Belmont bank

He’s suspected of being involved in at least two other robberies as well.
Kelvin Wayne Simmons was arrested after a bank robbery that led to Pfeiffer University and...
Kelvin Wayne Simmons was arrested after a bank robbery that led to Pfeiffer University and other schools to go on lockdown.(Stanly County Sheriff's Office)
By Brandy Beard
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted in connection with a Salisbury bank robbery now has warrants issued for his arrest related to a bank robbery in Belmont.

The Belmont Police Department announced Tuesday that Kevin (Kelvin) Wayne Simmons is the suspect in the Monday afternoon robbery of Woodforest National Bank on Hawley Avenue.

[Warrant issued for suspect in bank robbery in Salisbury]

He allegedly passed a note demanding money and then left in a dark blue SUV.

Salisbury police say he may be behind robberies last week in Kannapolis and Mooresville.

He also faced charges for robbing a bank in Stanly County and causing a lockdown at Pfeiffer University.

Anyone with information can call either the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or the Belmont Police Department at 704-825-3792.

