Salisbury bank robbery suspect now accused of robbing Belmont bank

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted in connection with a Salisbury bank robbery now has warrants issued for his arrest related to a bank robbery in Belmont.

The Belmont Police Department announced Tuesday that Kevin (Kelvin) Wayne Simmons is the suspect in the Monday afternoon robbery of Woodforest National Bank on Hawley Avenue.

He allegedly passed a note demanding money and then left in a dark blue SUV.

Salisbury police say he may be behind robberies last week in Kannapolis and Mooresville.

He also faced charges for robbing a bank in Stanly County and causing a lockdown at Pfeiffer University.

Anyone with information can call either the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or the Belmont Police Department at 704-825-3792.

