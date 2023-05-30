PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on Old Beatty Ford Rd.

No arrests have been made, but deputies say it is an ongoing investigation.
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation that involves a 23-year-old who was killed at a location on Old Beatty Ford Road.

According to the report, on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at approximately 8:22 pm, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to 10616 Old Beatty Ford Road in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, deputies located Matthew Tyler King lying on the floor, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound from a shotgun. Shortly thereafter, King was pronounced deceased by fire and medical personnel.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted, and the suspect was on scene when the deputies arrived. No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

