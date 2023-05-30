Rowan Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on Old Beatty Ford Rd.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation that involves a 23-year-old who was killed at a location on Old Beatty Ford Road.

According to the report, on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at approximately 8:22 pm, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to 10616 Old Beatty Ford Road in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, deputies located Matthew Tyler King lying on the floor, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound from a shotgun. Shortly thereafter, King was pronounced deceased by fire and medical personnel.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted, and the suspect was on scene when the deputies arrived. No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

