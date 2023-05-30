PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: One killed, two injured in north Charlotte crash

The crash happened on Sunset Road on Monday night.
Police said a crash Monday night in north Charlotte killed a 33-year-old woman.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in north Charlotte on Monday night that injured two others, officers said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash happened on Sunset Road, which is between Beatties Ford Road and Peachtree Road, shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Investigators said the driver of a Honda Accord was heading southeast on Sunset Road when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic. Police identified her as 33-year-old Whitney Kiera Johnson. According to the CMPD, she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officers said the driver of the Dodge Ram and a passenger were taken to Atrium Health Main with minor injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was screened at the hospital and found not to be impaired, according to the CMPD. Investigators said impairment is suspected for Johnson.

Police are investigating a fatal crash on Sunset Road in north Charlotte.

