PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police investigating deadly crash in north Charlotte

The crash happened on Sunset Road on Monday night.
Police are investigating a fatal crash on Sunset Road in north Charlotte.
Police are investigating a fatal crash on Sunset Road in north Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers are investigating a fatal crash in north Charlotte on Monday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened in the 3800 block of Sunset Road, which is between Beatties Ford Road and Peachtree Road.

Sunset Road is closed in both directions while police investigate.

It is not yet clear what led up to the crash.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After entering the school, deputies said the students ransacked through a number of classrooms...
Charges filed in ‘senior prank’ at North Lincoln High School
CATS video released shows a shooting that took place on a bus
GRAPHIC: Video of CATS bus shooting released
Kevin Davis Eby
Missing York Co. man found dead, officials confirm
Crash off Carmel Road leaves one dead
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.
CMPD officers fired at while serving search warrant in Gastonia, police say

Latest News

Ryan Blaney (12) competes during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway,...
Ryan Blaney ends winless streak with dominating win in Coca-Cola 600
Local passenger describes moments aboard the Carnival Sunshine Memorial Day weekend.
‘Felt everything’: Local passenger describes moments aboard cruise ship sailing through storm
Video captured the moment a passenger and CATS bus driver began firing shots at each other.
Passenger recounts Charlotte bus shooting that left driver, suspect hurt
.
‘No relaxing’: Local passengers describe moments aboard cruise ship sailing through storm