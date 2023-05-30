Police investigating deadly crash in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers are investigating a fatal crash in north Charlotte on Monday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened in the 3800 block of Sunset Road, which is between Beatties Ford Road and Peachtree Road.

Sunset Road is closed in both directions while police investigate.

It is not yet clear what led up to the crash.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

