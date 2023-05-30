PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Piedmont Players present The Spongebob Musical

(from L to R) Aidan Melton, Mary Ellen Rankin, Shiloh Ricks, Kara Holt, Jackson Walters, Jaxon...
(from L to R) Aidan Melton, Mary Ellen Rankin, Shiloh Ricks, Kara Holt, Jackson Walters, Jaxon Britton(Piedmont Players)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spongebob Musical is a stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show being presented now by the Piedmont Players in Salisbury.

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up.

The power of optimism really can save the world!

The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley.

Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. An exciting new musical featuring irresistible characters and magical music, this deep sea pearl of a show is set to make a splash with audiences young and old. The future is bright, the future is bold, the future is The SpongeBob Musical.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes: Jaxon Britton, Aymen Grace Bronson, Lydia Bronson, Mya Calvin, Callie Cape, Cannon Causey, Jillian Crawley, Jocelyn Crawley, Finley Driggers, Kara Holt, Rachel Johnson, Vida Mejia, Zen Mejia, Aidan Melton, Annagail Murray, Asher Pethel, Allex Phoenix, Mary Ellen Rankin, Shiloh Ricks, Janaye Rule, June Tilley, Isaiah Walker, Jackson Walters, & Daleiah Waters.

The Producing Partner for the show are Greg & Missie Alcorn.

Performances are set for Friday, June 02 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, June 03 at 7:30 PM, Sunday, June 04 at 2:30 PM, Friday, June 09 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 PM, Sunday, June 11 at 2:30 PM, Friday, June 16 at 7:30 PM Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, June 18 at 2:30 PM.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

The show is being presented at the Norvell Theater 135 E Fisher Street Salisbury, NC 28144.

Tickets: $16 for adults; $14 for seniors/students/military. Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704.633.5471

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After entering the school, deputies said the students ransacked through a number of classrooms...
Charges filed in ‘senior prank’ at North Lincoln High School
CATS video released shows a shooting that took place on a bus
GRAPHIC: Video of CATS bus shooting released
Local passenger describes moments aboard the Carnival Sunshine Memorial Day weekend.
‘Felt everything’: Local passenger describes moments aboard cruise ship sailing through storm
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank
About 460 gallons spilled into Lake Norman after a private horizontal driller damaged a sewer...
No Swim Advisory in effect for cove on Lake Norman

Latest News

NCMI graduates display diplomas at the recent graduation.
Celebrating the achievements of NC Manufacturing Institute graduates
CIRCUIT DE BARCELONA-CATALUNYA, SPAIN - MAY 22, 2022: Former Haas driver Mick Schumacher,...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team looking to right the ship in Spanish GP
Columbia convenience store vandalized after fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy
Cleanup begins at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and its campground after the race weekend.
Charlotte Motor Speedway staff preparing for clean-up after race weekend