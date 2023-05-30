Piedmont Players present The Spongebob Musical

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spongebob Musical is a stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show being presented now by the Piedmont Players in Salisbury.

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up.

The power of optimism really can save the world!

The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley.

Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. An exciting new musical featuring irresistible characters and magical music, this deep sea pearl of a show is set to make a splash with audiences young and old. The future is bright, the future is bold, the future is The SpongeBob Musical.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes: Jaxon Britton, Aymen Grace Bronson, Lydia Bronson, Mya Calvin, Callie Cape, Cannon Causey, Jillian Crawley, Jocelyn Crawley, Finley Driggers, Kara Holt, Rachel Johnson, Vida Mejia, Zen Mejia, Aidan Melton, Annagail Murray, Asher Pethel, Allex Phoenix, Mary Ellen Rankin, Shiloh Ricks, Janaye Rule, June Tilley, Isaiah Walker, Jackson Walters, & Daleiah Waters.

The Producing Partner for the show are Greg & Missie Alcorn.

Performances are set for Friday, June 02 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, June 03 at 7:30 PM, Sunday, June 04 at 2:30 PM, Friday, June 09 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 PM, Sunday, June 11 at 2:30 PM, Friday, June 16 at 7:30 PM Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, June 18 at 2:30 PM.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

The show is being presented at the Norvell Theater 135 E Fisher Street Salisbury, NC 28144.

Tickets: $16 for adults; $14 for seniors/students/military. Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704.633.5471

