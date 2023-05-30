Patchy, dense fog to start Tuesday, chance of afternoon showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Dense fog will cause some issues for some during the Tuesday Morning Commute, but the coverage is not high enough for an advisory at this point.

Tuesday : AM patchy dense fog, warmer, a few showers/thunderstorms

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, warm

Look for patchy, dense fog and a few showers for the Tuesday morning commute. (Source: WBTV)

This afternoon through the middle of the week still looks unsettled with chances for showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon/evening hours. The highest chance for rain will be in the mountains and foothills.

Wednesday is looking like our Tuesday with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

The 80s will return on Thursday and Friday. A few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon; otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.