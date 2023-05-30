PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Patchy, dense fog to start Tuesday, chance of afternoon showers

The highest chances for rain will be in the mountains and foothills.
The 80s will return on Thursday and Friday.
By Eric Garlick
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Dense fog will cause some issues for some during the Tuesday Morning Commute, but the coverage is not high enough for an advisory at this point.

  • Tuesday:  AM patchy dense fog, warmer, a few showers/thunderstorms
  • Wednesday:  Scattered showers and thunderstorms, warm
Look for patchy, dense fog and a few showers for the Tuesday morning commute.
Look for patchy, dense fog and a few showers for the Tuesday morning commute.(Source: WBTV)

This afternoon through the middle of the week still looks unsettled with chances for showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon/evening hours. The highest chance for rain will be in the mountains and foothills.

Wednesday is looking like our Tuesday with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will top out in the upper 70s. 

The 80s will return on Thursday and Friday. A few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon; otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Eric Garlick

