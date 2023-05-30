One killed in Tyvola Road crash in south Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police said excessive speed appears to be a factor in a deadly overnight crash in south Charlotte.

That crash happened off Tyvola Road, just a few blocks east of South Boulevard in a more residential area.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday when a gray four-door Sedan came to rest in the front yard of a home. The airbags were visibly deployed and the car was badly damaged.

According to the CMPD, the driver of a BMW X5 was speeding on Tyvola Road when he lost control, ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

Medic pronounced the driver, identified by police as Kendall Crawford, 36, dead on the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Investigators said he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

According to the CMPD, Tyvola Road was closed in both directions between Londonberry Road and Flagstaff Drive.

Investigators said toxicology reports are pending to determine if impairment was a factor in the crash.

