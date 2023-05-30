Gaston Co. man sentenced to 80+ years for statutory rape

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of statutory rape.

Thomas Anthony Martin was convicted of five charges of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15.

Under sentencing, he will serve multiple consecutive sentences totaling a minimum of 80.5 years.

Martin was 53 years old at the time of sentencing. Should he have been able to complete his prison sentence before his death, he would have been required to register as a sex offender.

“Every child in Gaston County deserves a safe, stable home, and every predator that seeks to take that away deserves as much time in prison as we can provide. Loudly and clearly, today’s verdict sends that message,” said District Attorney Travis Page.

