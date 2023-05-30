PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Gaston Co. man sentenced to 80+ years for statutory rape

According to records, the charges were first issued in March 2022.
Thomas Anthony Martin
Thomas Anthony Martin(Gaston County Sheriff's Office)
By Brandy Beard
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of statutory rape.

Thomas Anthony Martin was convicted of five charges of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15.

Under sentencing, he will serve multiple consecutive sentences totaling a minimum of 80.5 years.

[Former Iredell Co. teacher accused of statutory rape arrested again]

Martin was 53 years old at the time of sentencing. Should he have been able to complete his prison sentence before his death, he would have been required to register as a sex offender.

“Every child in Gaston County deserves a safe, stable home, and every predator that seeks to take that away deserves as much time in prison as we can provide. Loudly and clearly, today’s verdict sends that message,” said District Attorney Travis Page.

