Dozens of American flags vandalized at Veterans Flag Concourse in Salisbury

Vandalism has occurred four times since Friday
On Tuesday there were more than 45 flags damaged or defaced at the concourse.
On Tuesday there were more than 45 flags damaged or defaced at the concourse.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday morning, more than 45 small American flags were seen strewn across the ground, many with broken posts and soiled with mud, at the Patriots Flag Concourse and Memorial next to the City Park in Salisbury.

Ronnie Smith, one of the driving forces behind the creation of the concourse, said this was the fourth time in the last four days that the flags have been pulled from the ground and damaged.

Salisbury Police are actively investigating the case, according to Lt. Justin Crews.

The flags, nearly 1000 total, had been placed in the park by veterans and Boy Scouts on Armed Forces Day, May 20.

Veterans advocate Smith said the vandalism was first discovered on Friday, May 26.

“I noticed that approximately 20 flags had been removed, defaced, or damaged and scattered all over the park and near the creek at the rear of the concourse,” Smith said.

“On the following Saturday afternoon, I returned to the park and found another approximately 50 American flags had been removed, defaced, or damaged and scattered over the park,” Smith added.

On Sunday, Smith said when he returned to the park there were approximately 100 damaged flags found.

After each discovery, Smith said the damaged flags were removed and others placed back in the ground along the concourse.

“I left the flag display in good condition and removed the damaged flags,” Smith said.

On Tuesday morning Smith said he was not aware of the latest incident involving 45 flags, but would be looking into it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340.

