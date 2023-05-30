Deputies: Child found dead in Lenoir swimming pool

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A 3-year-old drowned in a pool Sunday afternoon, deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies say they were called out around 8:15 a.m. to a home off Woodmount Court in Lenoir.

[Police: Teen dies after being pulled from Charlotte golf course pond]

The child was found in an above-ground pool with no fence around it.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

Watch continuing live news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.