Deputies: Child found dead in Lenoir swimming pool

This is an active investigation.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A 3-year-old drowned in a pool Sunday afternoon, deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies say they were called out around 8:15 a.m. to a home off Woodmount Court in Lenoir.

[Police: Teen dies after being pulled from Charlotte golf course pond]

The child was found in an above-ground pool with no fence around it.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

