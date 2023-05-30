PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deadly crash shuts down part of Tyvola Road in south Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police said they responded to a deadly crash overnight in south Charlotte.

That crash happened off Tyvola Road, just a few blocks east of South Boulevard in a more residential area.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday when a gray four-door Sedan came to rest in the front yard of a home. The airbags were visibly deployed and the car was badly damaged.

A WBTV crew on the scene tried asking CMPD officers what happened but were told the person who could speak to the deadly crash was not on the scene.

At times the crew did see officers speaking with people who were inside the home.

According to the CMPD, Tyvola Road was closed in both directions between Londonberry Road and Flagstaff Drive.

WBTV is still waiting to learn who was killed in the crash and if there were any other injuries.

