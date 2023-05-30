PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Croatan forest fire now 95% contained

The fire began on April 19th.
The fire began on April 19th.(U.S. Forest Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The fire still burning in the Croatan National Forest is almost completely contained.

The U.S. Forest Service says containment for the Great Lakes Fire is now 95%.

The fire has been burning since April 19th and foresters believe it was started by people, either accidentally or on purpose.

The size of the fire remains at 32,156 acres.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After entering the school, deputies said the students ransacked through a number of classrooms...
Charges filed in ‘senior prank’ at North Lincoln High School
Local passenger describes moments aboard the Carnival Sunshine Memorial Day weekend.
‘Felt everything’: Local passenger describes moments aboard cruise ship sailing through storm
CATS video released shows a shooting that took place on a bus
GRAPHIC: Video of CATS bus shooting released
Rich Chow, a convenience store owner in Columbia, South Carolina, is charged with murder in the...
Store owner charged with murder for shooting teen he suspected of stealing water, police say
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank

Latest News

Charlotte Symphony Summer Pops
Police said a crash Monday night in north Charlotte killed a 33-year-old woman.
Police: One killed, two injured in north Charlotte crash
Twelve Mile Creek is Union County's largest wastewater treatment plant but is currently at 95.5...
Union Co. towns faceoff against county in wastewater battle
Beryl Faye Perkins
Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte woman