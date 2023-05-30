PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Coast Guard searching for man who fell from cruise ship off Florida coast

FILE - The Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic sits docked on April, 2020, in Cape...
FILE - The Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic sits docked on April, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that it's searching for a man who fell from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida. The 35-year-old was on the Carnival Magic when he fell from the ship about 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Fla., on Monday, May 29.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that it’s searching for a man who fell from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida.

The 35-year-old passenger fell from the Carnival Magic ship about 185 miles (east of Jacksonville on Monday, the service said in a statement. Aircraft and ships are being used in the search.

The man’s companion reported him missing late Monday afternoon, the statement said. It said security footage on the ship shows that the man “leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water” around 4 a.m.

Carnival said the Coast Guard released the ship from search efforts and told the captain to head back to port in Norfolk, Virginia. The ship can hold nearly 4,000 guests and is about 1,000 feet long.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After entering the school, deputies said the students ransacked through a number of classrooms...
Charges filed in ‘senior prank’ at North Lincoln High School
Local passenger describes moments aboard the Carnival Sunshine Memorial Day weekend.
‘Felt everything’: Local passenger describes moments aboard cruise ship sailing through storm
CATS video released shows a shooting that took place on a bus
GRAPHIC: Video of CATS bus shooting released
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank
About 460 gallons spilled into Lake Norman after a private horizontal driller damaged a sewer...
No Swim Advisory in effect for cove on Lake Norman

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the Memorial Amphitheater of Arlington National Cemetery in...
Key test ahead on federal debt deal that could prevent a disastrous default
The small town of Gower, Missouri had thousands of unexpected visitors. Catholics from all over...
Thousands flock to see body of an exhumed nun that doesn’t appear decayed
FILE - U.S. Army Pfc. Leonard E. Adams, 25, of Dana, Indiana, died in January 1945 when he and...
US agency identifies remains of soldier killed in France during WWII
trans families leaving
Families say they’re leaving Missouri after legislation targeting trans youth passes
A badly-damaged car came to rest in the front yard of a home on Tyvola Road in south Charlotte....
One killed in Tyvola Road crash in south Charlotte, police say