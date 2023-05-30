Charlotte Motor Speedway staff preparing for clean-up after racing weekend

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday, the racing weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway wrapped up after some rain delays.

Working at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for nearly 19 years, facility maintenance manager Michael Gibson says now that it’s time to clean up the speedway stands and the campgrounds, there’s no telling what will be left behind.

“We occasionally get couches, chairs, washers, and dryers sometimes. People will store their beer in that and store their ice. It’s always something crazy that we find - inflatable hot tubs. It’s always wild and crazy out here,” Gibson said.

Gibson added it takes about a week for him and his co-workers to clean everything up. When it comes to removing the big stuff, he’s thankful they have help.

“We use a garbage truck and people go behind the garbage truck and pick up with all the bags and then we have another ground to go behind with the backhoe to pick up the big bulky items,” said Gibson.

It’s no simple task, but Gibson says the fans at the speedway make it worthwhile.

“These fans are tried and true. They’re here, they stuck through the weather and really it’s a good time watching all of it,” he said.

Gibson says the campground clean-up typically takes around a week to complete and the stands are cleaned up after every race.

