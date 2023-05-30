Charlotte gas prices remain virtually unchanged over past week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte was almost unchanged, falling 0.6 cents over the previous week, sitting at $3.32 as of Tuesday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 3.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at 104.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said.

The cheapest station in the city is $3.07 per gallon as of May 29 while the most expensive is $3.53 a gallon, a difference of 46 cents per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.27, up 1.1 cents from last week’s $3.26 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The price of diesel has fallen 4.9 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $3.91 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.7 cents, averaging $3.55 a gallon as of Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.

“Gasoline prices have drifted higher in the last week due to some relatively minor refinery kinks and low gasoline supply, but it may not be a trend that lasts too much longer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “As we unofficially start the summer driving season, the national average is likely to spend much of the summer in the range of $3.35-$3.85 per gallon, though it could go higher if unexpected refinery outages flare up, or we see a major hurricane or economic development. While gasoline prices have inched up slightly, we’re still faring much better than we did last year, when the national average started to soar after Memorial Day on its way up to the $5 per gallon mark. In addition, gas prices may temporarily rally if there’s a debt ceiling deal that passes through Congress in the weeks ahead, based on the optimism that such a deal could avert a major recession, keeping oil demand stronger this summer.”

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.